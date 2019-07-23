VP Pence heading to Iowa to tout USMCA

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Iowa today (Tuesday) to tout a revised trade pact with Canada and Mexico.

Pence will land in Des Moines shortly after noon and head to Accumold in Ankeny. It’s a business that ships its products worldwide. Pence will speak there, to highlight the Trump Administration’s “efforts to pass the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.”

The deal has not yet been submitted to congress. Once that happens, the U.S. House and Senate have 30 days to ratify or reject it. The deal updates the terms of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

NAFTA created a free trade zone on the continent and was ratified by the U.S., Mexico and Canada in 1993. It went into effect on January 1, 1994.