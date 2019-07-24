Carroll man charged in home invasion now suspect in gun-brandishing case

A Carroll man who was arrested during a home invasion in Storm Lake on Sunday morning has now been linked to another incident in June.

The Storm Lake Police Department reports they were notified by a clerk at a local convenience store that on June 4, at around 3:50 a.m., a vehicle approached the drive-up window and an occupant in the back seat brandished a handgun. Video camera footage and interviews led authorities to believe the vehicle and its occupants were from the Carroll area. Eighteen-year-old Boumkouth Lol was identified as a person of interest.

During the Sunday, July 21 incident, Lol along with 21-year-old Rebecca Yalle and a 15-year-old female are accused of committing a home invasion, attacking the occupants inside. Police say Lol and a male resident ended up fighting in the apartment complex hallway, eventually crashed through a neighboring door. During the incident, Lol was found to have been armed with a 9mm handgun, and additional information received following his arrest has led authorities to believe this was the same one used in June.

Lol remains in custody at the Buena Vista County jail. In addition to felony assault and burglary, Lol is charged with carrying weapons and assault while displaying a weapon.

(Reporting by Chantelle Grove, KCIM, Carroll)