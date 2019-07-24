Clinton airport hosting ‘Confab in the Corn’

A big bunch of small, two-seat airplanes are in eastern Iowa this week.

Clinton is hosting the ‘Confab in the Corn.’ It’s the annual Cessna 150, 152 fly-in. The event is being held at the Clinton Municipal Airport Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Participants are coming from around the country and overseas.

It’s the 19th such fly-in for the Cessna group. The organization calls if the largest concentration of the airplanes anywhere at one time. There are flying contests and seminars planned through Friday.

(Reporting by Dave Vicker, KROS, Clinton)