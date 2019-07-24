Northeast Iowa man sentenced in murder-for-hire case

A man who once lived in Independence and in Traer has been sentenced to more time in prison for hiring a hit man.

Forty-five-year-old Jason Harriman was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison. In 2011, Harriman was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on gun-related charges. Evidence at trial showed while he was in prison, Harriman sent emails and made multiple phone calls to a person he thought was a hired killer, but was actually an undercover age.

Harriman signed a contract calling for the murders of two people living in northeast Iowa. He agreed to pay the “hit man” $21,000 and asked that the murders be recorded, so he could watch the recording after he got out of prison.

A jury verdict in January found him guilty on two counts of murder-for-hire.

(Reporting by Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)