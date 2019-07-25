Man leads 34-mile, high-speed chase after car-jacking

A Des Moines man is in custody after a high speed and long distance chase.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday, a Knoxville policeman stopped a car for an equipment violation. What the officer didn’t know is that the car had been stolen Saturday night in an armed car-jacking in Des Moines. The officer asked two of the three people inside the car to get out, then 22-year-old Daniel Ogden of Des Moines took the wheel and took off.

Ogden turned onto Highway 14, with speeds of over 110 miles an hour. The chase moved to Highway 163 where law enforcement twice used stop strips to try to stop the car, with no luck. The chase ended when Ogden hit a mailbox in a cul de sac in Pleasant Hill. That’s 34 miles away from where the pursuit started.

Ogden was treated at a Des Moines hospital, released and taken to the Marion County Jail. The charges Ogden is facing not having a valid driver’s license, speeding, second degree theft and participating in a felony.

(By Joe Lancello, KBOE, Oskaloosa)