Chicago fugitive arrested at central Iowa convenience store

A team of state and local law enforcement officers tracked and arrested a fugitive in central Iowa who was wanted for two murders in Chicago.

Authorities in the Chicago area learned 33-year-old Conny Miles, Junior, might be living in West Des Moines. Just before one o’clock Thursday afternoon, investigators spotted Miles driving in the area, followed him to a convenience store in Clive and arrested him there.

Miles is being held in the Polk County Jail. He’ll be taken back to Illinois to be prosecuted for two homicides that happened in 2007.