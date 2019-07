Deputies say it appears a northeast Iowa farmer was killed by an 1,800 pound bull this weekend.

A Harpers Ferry man was killed Sunday when he was attacked by a bull. Allamakee County Sheriff Clark Mellick says 59-year-old John Conway died of injuries in the attack which occurred in a wooded pasture area near Harpers Ferry.

Deputies says the bull was disposed of Sunday due to its extremely aggressive behavior.

The incident remains under investigation.

(By Darin Svenson, KDEC, Decorah)