Man dies of injuries from northwest Iowa ATV wreck

A Rock Valley man has died after being injured in an ATV accident over the weekend.

Authorities say the accident occurred at the intersection of 6th Avenue and Main Street in Doon around 3:30 Saturday afternoon when 25-year-old Jacob Soodsma is said to have fallen off the back of an ATV operated by 27-year-old Joseph Keegan of Rock Rapids as it entered the intersection from a private residence.

Sodsma was taken to an area hospital before being airlifted to Sanford Health Systems in Sioux Falls where he died from injuries. The incident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

(By Corey Harguth, KICD, Spencer)