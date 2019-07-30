Businesses facing fines in fire that killed Clinton firefighter

The Clinton Fire Department has been cleared of any violations — but a safety agency has cited two business in a fire which led to the death of a firefighter.

Clinton firefighter Eric Hosette was killed and firefighter Adam Cain was seriously injured in the fire at the ADM Plant on January 5th.

The Clinton Herald reports that ADM is contesting the nearly $56,000 in penalties proposed by the Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and Bill Whitter’s Construction is contesting a penalty of nearly $7,800.

Iowa OSHA issued ADM five citations for various violations. The agency cited Bill Whitter’s Construction for training violations.

(By Dave Vickers, KROS, Clinton)