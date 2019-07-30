Iowa City police officer shoots man who shot him with a BB gun

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has been called in to help investigate a shooting involving an Iowa City police officer.

Iowa City police say the officer responded to a shoplifting complaint from a business on the west side of town around 3:30 Monday and located a man nearby. The man fired a BB gun at the officer several times and the officer returned fire and hit the man.

The officer had injuries to his face and was taken to the hospital along with the shoplifting suspect and both are reported to be in stable condition.