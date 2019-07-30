New reward offered in kidnapping and death of Evansdale girls

A new reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the unsolved abduction and murders of two young cousins in northeast Iowa seven years ago.

Authorities say they continue to actively pursue thousands of leads in the case, but they still don’t know who kidnapped and killed 8-year-old Elizabeth Collins and 10-year-old Lyric Cook-Morrissey.

The cousins disappeared while riding their bicycles in Evansdale on July 13th, 2012. Their bodies were found by hunters five months later in a remote area of Bremer County. Now, investigators are hoping a new reward helps them solve the crime.

Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers announced that a $50,000 reward is now available

Tips can be submitted by calling the Evansdale Police Department at 319-232-6682 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-8477. Tips can also be emailed to Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at http://www.cvcrimestop.com or the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations at ourmissingiowagirls@dps.state.ia.us or send emailto: ourmissingiowagirls@dps.state.ia.us.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)