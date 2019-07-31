Iowa Cubs suffer fifth straight loss

The Iowa Cubs (57-51) couldn’t slow the Reno bats as the Aces (49-59) ran away with a 13-7 victory, Tuesday at Greater Nevada Field. Four homers led to eight runs for Reno.

It was an offensive battle from the start as both teams scored in the first and Iowa built a 5-3 edge after three. Dixon Machado, Addison Russell and Donnie Dewees contribute RBI hits, and Jim Adduci pushed in a run on a sacrifice fly.

Reno took control in the fourth and a four-run frame gave the home team the lead for good. Juniel Querecuto hit a two-run blast in the inning to spark a home run brigade. In the fifth, John Ryan Murphy hit a two-run bomb to extend the Aces edge to 9-5.

Machado got in on the long ball action with his 16th of the season in the seventh, but Reno would get the run right back and then some in the bottom of the inning. Ben DeLuzio pushed in a run with a double and a Querecuto single brought in DeLuzio.

Iowa called on outfielder Donnie Dewees to pitch for the third time in six games in the eighth. Querecuto tagged his second homer of the game with a runner on to give Reno a 13-6 edge.