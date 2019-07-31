Newlywed from Iowa drowns off Florida coast

A 22-year-old from the small Poweshiek County town of Malcom drowned in Florida on his honeymoon.

Dalton Cottrell of Malcolm and his bride, Cheyenne, had just completed their junior year at Faith Baptist Bible College in Ankeny. The pastors-in-training got married this past Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Their school posted a message on its website, announcing Cottrell and his wife were swimming in the ocean Tuesday night, near St. Augustine, Florida when the couple was swept out in the current and lifeguards were unable to save him.

Cheyenne Cottrell told Florida officials it was the first time her husband had gone swimming in the ocean.

A prayer service will be held at seven o’clock tonight in Fellowship Baptist, the Des Moines church the couple attended.

(Photo courtesy of Faith Bible College)