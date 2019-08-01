Governor names another interim to lead Iowa Civil Rights Commission

Governor Kim Reynolds has appointed another interim leader for the Iowa Civil Rights Commission.

In early July, interim agency director Linda Grathwohl submitted her resignation. Her last day on the job was last Thursday, July 25th. Reynolds told reporters this week that she thinks Grathwohl left “to seek other employment.”

“That happens in companies all across the state,” Reynolds said. “People transition in and out. (State government) is no different…That’s a normal day happening.”

Radio Iowa was unable to reach Grathwohl for comment. Reynolds has appointed Kaitlin Smith, the top supervisor at the Iowa Civil Rights Commission, as acting director of the agency. The commission’s previous director left in January and the governor said she’s still searching for a permanent replacement.

“It’s not about doing it immediately,” Reynolds said. “It’s about finding the right person and I’m adamant about that, so…I think we’ve got an interview scheduled here shortly, but we want to make sure we get the right person in the right place.”

The Civil Rights Commission handles complaints from Iowans concerning harassment and discrimination based on factors like race or national origin, religious affiliation, gender, age or sexual orientation.