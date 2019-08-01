Investigation underway after fatal explosion near Britt

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a man died following an explosion at a business near Britt on Wednesday.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department says 62-year-old Gary Olson died after an explosion at Mills and Sons Golf Cars just south of Britt Wednesday morning. An investigation into the incident shows the explosion happened when a metal barrel used to collect oil somehow ignited.

Olson was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he died Wednesday afternoon. An owner of the business, Mark Miller, suffered a head injury when he fell while attempting to help Olson. He was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City for treatment.

(Reporting byBob Fisher,m KRIB, Mason City)