Officer fires shot during attempted traffic stop in Sioux City

A Nebraska man is in custody, facing charges after an attempted traffic stop by Sioux City Police that resulted in an officer firing his weapon.

Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller says there were felony warrants out for 29-year-old Dougas St. Cyr of Winnebago,Nebraska. On Wednesday evening, Sioux City police and a Woodbury County Sheriff’s deputy tried to box the suspects vehicle in after it stopped at the intersection of two streets.

“An undercover officer who was traveling east bound on 28th Street pulled in front of the suspect vehicle in attempt to block the suspect’s path,” the chief says. “As the officer began to exit the vehicle, the suspect vehicle intentionally drove forward, striking the undercover officer’s vehicle on the driver’s side where the officer was exiting.”

Mueller says the officer was injured and fired his gun at St. Cyr’s vehicle.

“The officer did fire one round from his duty handgun at the drivers of the suspect vehicle,” Mueller says. “The fired round penetrated the suspect vehicle and struck an interior seat. No one was hit or injured.”

There were three other people in the vehicle with St. Cyr. One ran from the car and was arrested. A woman who jumped out after St. Cyr drove off was taked into custody and released. The 4th person in the vehicle — a male suspect — later bailed out and escaped.

The police chief says St. Cyr eventually stopped and tried to run, but was captured. St. Cyr is charged with assault on a police officer, driving with a suspended license, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident. He was wanted on drug and traffic charges as well as for contempt of court.

The injured uncover officer who fired the shot has not been identified. He was treated and released from a Sioux City hospital.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)