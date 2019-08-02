Iowan deported back to U.S. by China faces three drug charges

A 32-year-old Iowa man who’d been living in China faced three drug-related charges and will go on trial in Cedar Rapids.

Levi Wallace has been charged with one count of importing a controlled substance, one count of attempted possession of a drug called mephedrone and one count of using the U.S. Postal Service to facilitate a drug crime. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cedar Rapids,

Wallace faces up to 44 years in prison and a fine of $2.2 million if convicted on the three charges. Court documents indicate Wallace had been living in China since 2010. He was arrested in California in late June when he was deported back to the U.S.