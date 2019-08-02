Western Iowa man sentenced for seeking sex with minor

A 31-year-old western Iowa man who offered to pay for sex with someone online that he thought was a 13-year-old girl has been sentenced to a decade in federal prison.

In September of last year, Council Bluffs police got a call from a parent who said Andrew Steven Newport was sending messages to her 13-year-old daughter through Facebook. An undercover officer started messaging with Newport, who asked to meet-up at the Council Bluffs Public Library and offered to pay $200 for sex.

Police arrested Newport at the library, Newport was carrying a toy gun and a fake ID card, claiming to be an FBI investigator.

Newport was sentenced this week for coercion and enticement of a minor.