Medical issue may’ve led to Waukee man’s death at Clear Lake

An autopsy is planned on a Waukee man who died while inner-tubing on Clear Lake over the weekend.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says at about 2:30 Saturday afternoon, 28-year-old Daniel Linderman was tubing behind a boat being operated by Timothy Heitland of Buffalo Center when he fell off into the water. Witnesses say Linderman, who was wearing a life jacket, was swimming back to the boat when he possibly suffered a medical emergency and went face down in the water for a short period of time.

A DNR Water Patrol officer was nearby and immediately rushed to the scene while one person from Heitland’s boat tried to hold Linderman above water, with the officer and other person getting Linderman into the DNR boat. Two more DNR officers arrived on the scene and took Linderman to shore and performed CPR.

Linderman was transported to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City where he was later died. The State Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. The Clear Lake, Ventura and Mason City fire departments assisted the DNR, and the incident remains under investigation.

(By Bob Fisher, KRIB, Mason City)