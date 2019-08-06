Five central Iowa suburbs approve local option sales tax

Voters in five Des Moines suburbs have approved a one-percent local option sales tax that will go into effect January 1.

In March, voters in six Polk County cities, including Des Moines, approved raising the local option sales tax on July 1st — but the measure failed in five other Polk County communities. Tonight’s special election results show about 8000 voters cast ballots in Bondurant, Clive, Grimes, Johnston and Urbandale and the one-cent sales tax passed on the second try.

According to unofficial results, the margins for passage were significant, ranging from 65 percent approval in Urbandale to 82 percent in Grimes.

An Iowa Department of Revenue report shows 97 percent of Iowa cities and towns have a local option sales tax.