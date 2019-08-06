Iowa State’s Tyrese Haliburton heads to Nike Skills Academy

Iowa State sophomore guard Tyrese Haliburton is headed to the Nike Skills Academy in Thousand Oaks, California.

The college players portion academy runs Wednesday through Friday, though Haliburton will return early Friday due to Iowa State leaving early Saturday morning for its summer trip to Italy.

“He will be out there for three days”, said Iowa State coach Steve Prohm. “He needs to go to that and long term it will be great for him.”

The academy features top high school and college players and includes on-court workouts as well as 5-on-5 games.

The Oshkosh, Wisconsin native is fresh off winning a gold medal earlier this summer with Team USA at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Greece. Haliburton was named to the All-Star Five after averaging 7.9 points and a tournament-high 6.9 assists.