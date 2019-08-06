Many cities hosting National Night Out events

From ice cream socials to picnics, some four-dozen Iowa cities are taking part in this year’s National Night Out, which in most communities is tonight.

Hamilton County Sheriff Doug Timmons says Webster City is hosting their events this evening. “This event is a community policing project,” Sheriff Timmons says. “In today’s world, everybody thinks the police are out to get ’em. No, we’re not. We’re there to help you. We have a job to do and we try to do it the best that we can. This way, you guys can come out and see who we are.”

Night Out events have been held for more than 30 years as a way for law enforcement and communities to work together.

“We have handouts for the kids, handouts for the adults, a light meal, I’ve got a fellow coming from Stanhope to have music,” Timmons says. “The fire department will be set up showing their stuff. The ambulance will be there. We’ll have all of our gear and the squad cars. We’re working with the National Guard to have a climbing wall. We have all sorts of good things planned.”

To find communities in Iowa where National Night Out events are taking place, visit: www.natw.org.

The list includes: Ames, Bloomfield, Blue Grass, Bridgewater, Carter Lake, Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Charles City, Cherokee, Coralville, Council Bluffs, Davenport, Des Moines, Dubuque, Fairfax, Fayette, Fonda, Forest City, Fort Dodge, Galva, Greene County, Grinnell, Harlan, Ida County, Iowa City, Jasper County, Lake Mills, Le Mars, Manson, Marion, Mason City, New Hampton, Newell, North Liberty, Norwalk, Osceola County, Paullina, Polk City, Red Oak, Rockwell, Sigourney, Sioux City, Spirit Lake, Storm Lake, Tiffin, Urbandale and Waterloo.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)