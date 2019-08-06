Marshalltown hospital to stop delivering babies

A central Iowa hospital is cutting services — again.

Saying there simply aren’t enough women choosing to deliver babies locally, UnityPoint Marshalltown says it will be closing its obstetrics and women’s health care center at the hospital on September 30th.

The company says there has been a 45% decrease in the number of local births in the past six years. Approximately 40 employees will be affected by the closing. The women’s health care is the third care unit that UnityPoint has shuttered at the hospital since June of last year. UnityPoint says this is the last and final service that will be closing in the immediate future.

UnityPoint Health is scheduled to merge with Sanford Health of South Dakota by the end of the year.

(By Ken Huge, KFJB, Marshalltown)