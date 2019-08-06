Northwest Iowa man convicted, sentenced for book burning

An Iowa man who burned LGBTQ books he borrowed from a public library in northwest Iowa has been convicted of a simple misdemeanor.

Sixty-three-year-old Paul Dorr of Ocheyedan was convicted of fifth-degree criminal mischief and sentenced today in Sioux County Magistrate Court. Last October, Dorr livestreamed a video of himself on social media burning books he had borrowed from the Orange City Public Library.

Dorr filed a “not guilty” plea and demanded a jury trial. He filed a series of other motions and asked to have the case handled by a different magistrate. All those motions were dismissed and on August 3rd, Dorr waived his right to a jury trial.

Today, the magistrate Dorr tried to remove from the case found Dorr guilty and ordered him to pay $60 in court costs as well as a $65 fine along with a 35 percent surcharge.

(By Tom Traughber, KIWA, Sheldon)