One person dead after fire in Nevada

Firefighters in the central Iowa town of Nevada are investigating the cause of a mobile home fire early this morning that claimed the life of one person.

The Nevada Fire Department received the call after 3 a.m. to the home on 10th Street. The structure was fully engulfed when they arrived. The fire was extinguished within a short period of time.

As firefighters sifted through the remains, a body was discovered along with a dead dog. The name of the person is being withheld until notification is made.

The state medical examiner and fire marshal have been called in to investigate.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)