A body found near Oskaloosa has been identified.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety has identified the victim as 24-year-old Ashley Shafer of Oskaloosa. She was reported missing to the Oskaloosa Police Department on Monday. Shaefer’s body was found Tuesday afternoon in the South Skunk River near the Glendale Access in Mahaska County.

The DCI says the cause of Shafer’s death is still pending and there is no known threat to the public.

(By Joe Lancello, KBOE, Oskaloosa)