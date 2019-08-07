Body of woman found in South Skunk River

A body found in the South Skunk River could be that of a missing Oskaloosa woman.

Members of the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office discovered the body of the woman Tuesday shortly after 3 p.m. Oskaloosa Police, the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and the DCI are trying to determine how the body got into the river and how the woman died. An autopsy is scheduled at the State Medical Examiner’s office to help to identify the body.

Oskaloosa Police do say they have a missing person report that was filed Monday morning for 24-year-old Ashley Shafer. Anyone with information on Shafer or the body found in the South Skunk River is asked to call the Mahaska County Communications Center at (641) 672-2557.