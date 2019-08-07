Council Bluffs police officer shoots and kills man following chase

A man was shot and killed by a Council Bluffs police officer following a chase this morning.

The incident began when the unidentied male driver of a pickup refused to pull-over for a Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Deputy during an attempted traffic stop at around 2:15 a.m. The deputy reported several gunshots were fired at him from the interior of the pickup, during the short pursuit.

Council Bluffs police joined the pursuit and say one of their cars was hit by a shot fired from the truck. The driver eventually lost control, causing the pickup to roll onto its side. Several officers surrounded the vehicle, which was occupied by the male driver and a female passenger. Police say the man had two guns and had one pointed at the woman.

Police attempted to convince the driver to put down his weapons, but he refused. An officer on the scene fired one round at the driver, striking him in the head. The female was taken to a Council Bluffs hospital for a precautionary evaluation.

The names of the driver and passenger, as well as the officers and deputies involved, will be released at a later stage in the investigation. No officers or deputies were injured.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)