Fontanelle teen dies in accident on Highway 25

A teenage driver was killed in a head-on crash in southwest Iowa’s Adair County on Tuesday afternoon.

The Iowa State Patrol reports a northbound car driven by 18-year-old Kayci Emerson, of Fontanelle, for reasons unknown crossed the center line of Highway 25 about two miles south of I-80, and collided with a southbound pickup driven by 36-year-old Nathan Rigsby, of Thayer.

Emerson, who was wearing a seat belt, was flown by LifeNet helicopter to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, where she died from her injuries. The accident remains under investigation.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)