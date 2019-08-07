Iowa extends contract of Gary Barta

The University of Iowa has extended the contract of athletics director Gary Barta for three years through the 2023-24 academic year.

Barta will get a pay raise that will take him from $800,000 yearly to $1 million for the 2020-21 school year, and $1.05 million the following three years.

“I’m grateful to President Harreld and everyone at the University for the opportunity I have to work in a great environment at a world-class institution,” Barta said in a release. “Our student-athletes, coaches, and staff are having incredible success. We have the best fans in the country and their support is truly appreciated. And, I believe the best is yet to come.”

Barta was hired from Wyoming in the summer of 2006 after Bob Bowlsby left to become the athletics director at Stanford. He is in his first year of a three year term as a member of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee