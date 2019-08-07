Tornado touchdown confirmed in Dubuque County

The National Weather Service confirms it was a tornado that touched down in Dubuque County Monday night

The report says the tornado touched down southwest of Dubuque near the regional airport and caused damage to corn, trees and houses along its three tenths of a mile path. At the widest the tornado was 50 yards wide. Two houses had partial roofs removed and another sustained a hit from the crown of a pine tree that bowed in the side of the house.

Peak estimated winds were 100 miles-an-hour and the National Weather Service rated it an “EF-1”. No injuries were reported.

(By Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)