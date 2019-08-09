Lake View Man dies in grain bin accident

A Lake View man has died after becoming trapped in a grain bin Thursday afternoon.

First responders were called to the scene northeast of Lake View at approximately 3:40 p.m. The man, identified as 58-year-old Gary Alan Leonard had reportedly entered the bin to break up clotting in the corn as a trailer was being loaded. Leonard was pulled down into the corn and another person working with him was unable to pull him free.

Firefighters used Sac County Secondary Roads’ heavy equipment to remove the corn and located Leonard approximately 45 minutes later, but he did not survive.

(By Chantelle Grove, KCIM, Carroll)