Lyon County deputy seriously injured in wreck

A Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy was injured in a single vehicle crash near Rock Rapids Friday morning.

Information released by the Iowa State Patrol says the deputy was northbound on County Road K52 just south of 160th Street when his police cruiser left the roadway while entering a curve. The SUV then entered the ditch, vaulted over a driveway and rolled before coming to a rest on the driver’s side on a gravel driveway.

The deputy, who has not been identified, was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital with what are described as incapacitating injuries. The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.

(Reporting by Corey Harguth, KICD, Spencer)