Body found in Cedar River identified as Nashua woman

A body found in the Cedar River near the northeast Iowa town of Nashua is identified as a Charles City woman.

Authorities say the body has been identified as 23-year-old Mikala Titus. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s office says someone called 911 before 6:40 Tuesday evening to report a person in the water near at Howard’s Wood Recreation Area northwest of Nashua.

The investigation is ongoing and waiting for a report from the state medical examiner’s office.

(By Kellan Heavican, KCHA, Charles City)