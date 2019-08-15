Illinois man arrested on warrant in Clinton

A suspect wanted on warrants from Illinois was arrested by Clinton Police on Wednesday.

A tip from a resident led the department to Jamie Markham. The citizen reported an individual identified himself as an escapee from the Illinois Department Of Corrections. The individual was able to relay that information and a description to local law enforcement.

It was determined there were two arrest warrants for Markham, one for escape and the other for probation violation. The CPD set up a perimeter around his last know location. As a drone and the department’s dog were searching for Markham he approached the perimeter and was taken into custody.

(By Dave Vickers, KROS, Clinton)