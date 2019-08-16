Iowa board approved incentives for Wisconsin-based company

State officials have approved incentives for a Wisconsin company that plans to move part of its manufacturing operation to Iowa.

Seats Incorporated is based in Reedsburg, Wisconsin. The company makes seats for construction equipment and emergency vehicles as well as heavy duty trucks and turf equipment. The company will relocated its metal fabrication to a facility outside of Chariton.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority officials say 64 people will be employed at its facility in south central Iowa. A state board has approved state incentives that will off-set SOME of the company’s capital investment of more than $5 million.