Tornado confirmed near Grand Mound

The National Weather Service says a small tornado touched down near the eastern Iowa town of Grand Mound in Clinton County early Sunday.

The survey team found damage consistent with an EF-0 tornado that was on eastern edge of some private property. Numerous tree branches were down and one tree was uprooted completely. The home sustained minor damage. No injuries were reported. The tornado traveled a tenth of a mile and had a maximum width of 20 yards, lasting about one minute.

EF-0 tornadoes are considered weak with winds of 65 to 85 miles-an-hour.

(By Dave Vickers, KROS, Clinton)