Three charged with putting Oskaloosa woman’s body in river after drug overdose

Three people from Oskaloosa are in custody in connection with a woman’s death earlier this month.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety has been looking into the death of 24-year-old Ashley Shafer of Oskaloosa since her body was found August 6th in the South Skunk River in Mahaska County. The DPS investigation found that the night before Shafer died, she was at the Oskaloosa apartment of 28-year-old Nicholas Kelly and his 34-year-old wife Holly, along with 27-year-old Cody Vancenbrock.

According to the DPS report, Vancenbrock injected Shafer with meth, which caused her to overdose

and die. Nicholas Kelly and Vancenbrock then took Ashley’s body to the South Skunk River, weighted her body down and put it into the river. Vancenbrook and the Kellys were arrested Tuesday. All three are being held without bond in the Mahaska County Jail.

Vancenbrock is charged with involuntary manslaughter, delivery of a controlled substance, abuse of a corpse and sponsoring a drug house. Nicholas Kelly is charged with abuse of a corpse and sponsoring a drug house. Holly Kelly is charged with one count of aiding and abetting the abuse of a corpse.

(By Joe Lancello, KBOE, Oskaloosa)