Eastern Iowa man involved in 2 drug overdoses sentenced to 25 years in prison

A Cedar Rapids man who police say caused nearly fatal drug overdoses for two people will spend 25 years in federal prison.

Forty-four-year-old Jason Bates admitted in a plea deal that he sold heroin to a customer in 2018 — and that person used the drug and lost consciousness. Medics gave Narcan to the customer to counter the drug and get the person to regain consciousness.

Bates also admitted to selling a mixture of heroin and fentanyl to a man who injected himself and his girlfriend with the drugs, and both lost consciousness. The boyfriend called 911 and the girlfriend was taken to the hospital — where she suffered multiple seizures and a stroke. Those caused potentially permanent problems with her balance and vision.