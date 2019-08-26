Man walks away from Sioux City work release facility

A 23-year-old man doing time for a 2012 robbery in Orange City has walked away from a work release facility in Sioux City.

Leandro Edwin Valdez of Orange City was arrested in 2012, when he was 16. He was convicted later that year of being one of five people who broke into the home of an acquaintance and attacking the man after stealing cash, a TV and other items from the home.

Iowa prison officials say Valdez left the Sioux City Residential Treatment Facility without permission Sunday night. He had been in the work release facility for about six weeks.