Search underway for man missing near Lake Okoboji

A search is underway in northwest Iowa for a man who was reported missing over the weekend.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 24-year-old Vincent Harvey. Harvey was last seen around 11:30 Saturday night near the docks at Parks Marina on Lake Okoboji.

The sheriff’s office is working with the Spirit Lake Fire Department and the Arnolds Park/Okoboji Underwater Search and Rescue Dive Team searching both land and water around the area Harvey was last seen.

Harvey is a 2014 graduate of St. Edmond high school in Fort Dodge and played football and wresetled for Iowa Central Community College before graduating in 2016. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Harvey is asked to contact the Dickinson County Communications Center in Spirit Lake.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)