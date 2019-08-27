Attorney General accuses snow scraper seller of violating law

Iowa’s Attorney General is suing the selling of an ice scraper he says violated state buying club laws.

Attorney General Tom Miller says Robert Schermerhorn of Dunedin, Florida sold the “Miracle Scraper” to at least 280 Iowans. Miller says customers who paid $19.97 for the scraper were unknowingly enrolled in a buying club without their knowledge or consent and had to call a separate number to cancel the club membership.

If they didn’t cancel they were charged $9.95 each month.

The AG is seeking an injunction preventing Schermerhorn from selling the scraper and the memberships to Iowa consumers. It also asks a judge to declare the memberships and fees void — and require Schermerhorn to make refunds — and issue a fine of up to $40,000 for each separate violation of the Iowa Consumer Fraud Act.

