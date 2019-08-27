Boater missing on West Nishnabotna River

The search has been suspended for a missing boater in southwest Iowa.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office was contacted shortly after 5 p.m. Monday regarding a missing boater at the Goldenrod Boat Access to the West Nishnabotna River, located at the intersection of Highways 275 and 333, east of Hamburg. Authorities say an unoccupied boat was located approximately a mile downstream from the boat access.

The search for the missing boater was called off at around 10:30 p.m. Authorities say the boater has not been found. The boater’s name is not being released at this time, pending notification of family members. The sheriff’s office says further information will be released as it becomes available.

(By Mike Peterson, KMA, Shenandoah)