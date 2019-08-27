Body of missing Fort Dodge man found in East Lake Okoboji

The body of a missing Fort Dodge man was found late last night in East Lake Okoboji.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says at around 11:53 p.m. Monday, deputies were walking the docks and shoreline near the Barefoot Bar when one of the deputies located an object in the water 45 yards from shore and 15 yards east of a dock.

The deputies determined that it was a body and contacted the Arnolds Park/Okoboji Dive, team. Upon recovery of the body, authorities identified it as the body of 24-year-old Vincent Harvey who was reported missing on Sunday.

(By Matt McWilliams, KICD, Spencer)