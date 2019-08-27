Polk County man sentenced to federal prison on child porn charge

A Polk County man will spend more than 15 years in prison for possessing child pornography.

Forty-six-year-old Robert Milton Kimber II of Des Moines was investigated after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children got several tips that he was sending child porn to other people via the internet. The investigation found Kimber sent child porn via multiple platforms and also engaged in explicit chat with a girl under 13. He got the same girl to send him a sexually explicit picture.

Police found multiple pornographic images on his cellphone. Kimber has been a registered sex offender since a 1993 conviction for assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. He was sentenced to 189 months in prison.