Body pulled from river near Hamburg identified as missing Missourian

Searchers have located a missing boater’s body in the West Nishnabotna River near Hamburg.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 77-year-old Thomas Gibson of Watson, Missouri was discovered near the Goldenrod Boat Access around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday. Gibson was reported missing by family members on Monday after they discovered his vehicle on the boat ramp and his unoccupied boat a short distance away.

Personnel from multiple agencies and the public searched the river Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. His body will be taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny for an autopsy.

(By Ryan Matheny, KMA, Shenandoah)