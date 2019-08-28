Iowa home ownership rate around 70 percent

The number of homes in Iowa that are owned by their occupants is relatively steady, but declined slightly from 2017 to 2018.

Home ownership peaked in Iowa in 2000, when just over 75 percent of homes were owned by someone who lived in the residence. In 2018, a little less than 69 percent of homes were owned by an occupant — down from a 70 percent home ownership rate in 2017.

The data comes from a new Iowa Profile website commissioned by the Iowa Finance Authority. According to the Iowa Finance Authority, nearly a quarter of Iowa households are spending 30 percent or more of their income on rent or a mortgage.