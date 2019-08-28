Legal dispute over Prairie Rose Casino in Carter Lake continues

Lawyers for the States of Iowa and Nebraska as well as the City of Council Bluffs have filed an appeal to try to shut down the Native American casino in Carter Lake.

The Ponca tribe opened the Prairie Rose Casino late last year after getting approval from the National Indian Gaming Commission. In mid-August, a federal judge said she would not overturn the commission’s decision. Iowa, Nebraska and Council Bluffs are now appealing to a federal circuit court in St. Louis.

The legal dispute over the casino project has been going on for more than a decade. The Prairie Rose casino is about five miles from the three state-licensed casinos in Council Bluffs and about two miles from downtown Omaha.