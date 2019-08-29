Boone woman dies in accident near Ames

One person was killed, another injured, when two vehicles collided on Highway 30 near Ames last night.

The Iowa State Patrol reports a westbound 2018 Chevrolet Equinox driven by 83-year-old Nancy Dean of Boone was slowing down to a near stop in the traveled lane for an unknown reason. Another westbound vehicle, a 2018 Nissan Rogue driven by 22-year-old Taylor McIntire of Boone was unable to avoid striking the Dean vehicle.

The McIntire vehicle came to a stop in the north ditch with the Dean vehicle landing in the median of the highway. Dean was transported to Mary Greeley Medical Center where she died of her injuries. McIntire was also transported to Mary Greeley for treatment of minor injuries.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)