Naked Waukon man arrested after climbing water tower

An eastern Iowa man is facing charges after Allamakee County Deputies say he was on top of a water tower naked.

Deputies were called to a pickup fire at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday and were unable to locate the truck’s owner. The fire was put out and deputies say they later got a call that the 34-year-old owner, Ryan Peters of Waukon, was on a 65-foot water tower near the sheriff’s office and jail. He didn’t have any clothes on and he refused to come down for more than an hour.

Peters finally came down and deputies arrested him and charged him with trespassing and interfering with official acts.